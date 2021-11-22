Amalgamated Bank Acquires Shares of 7,050 StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on STEP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

StepStone Group stock opened at $47.00 on Monday. StepStone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $55.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.93.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. StepStone Group had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.09%.

In other news, major shareholder Arg Private Equity, Llc sold 1,330,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $68,951,314.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert Waldo sold 4,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $186,432.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,719,332 shares of company stock worth $86,540,393 over the last three months. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP).

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.