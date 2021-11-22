Amalgamated Bank Makes New $280,000 Investment in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.05% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RRGB. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,847.3% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,697,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,126 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

In other news, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. CL King started coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.29.

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $18.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $41.34. The company has a market cap of $284.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.75.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $275.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.95 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.