Amalgamated Bank Purchases New Stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Public Education by 1.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in American Public Education by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in American Public Education by 4.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in American Public Education by 4,350.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in American Public Education by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

APEI opened at $23.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.22 million, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day moving average is $27.19. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $39.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 4.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Public Education Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

