Amalgamated Bank Takes $258,000 Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 4.3% during the second quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 0.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 3.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 7.0% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Codexis news, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $558,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $1,410,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,750 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $37.22 on Monday. Codexis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $42.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.11.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $36.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Codexis’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

