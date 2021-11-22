Amalgamated Bank Takes $264,000 Position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,530 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PDFS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

PDFS stock opened at $32.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 1.45. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.44 and a 12 month high of $33.78.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $29.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 46.30% and a negative return on equity of 20.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

