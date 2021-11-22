Amalgamated Bank Takes Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $6,700,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 17.2% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,430,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,132,000 after buying an additional 356,832 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 290.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 142,661 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 47.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 415,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 133,008 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter worth $2,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $27.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $29.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.05.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.26. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $374.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CCRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist boosted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.