Amalgamated Bank Takes Position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UBA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 612.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 498,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after buying an additional 428,513 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 156.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 363,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 221,970 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 158,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 10,806 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UBA opened at $20.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.87 million, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.29. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $21.66.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 11.64%. Analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.43%.

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties news, Director Bryan O. Colley purchased 5,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on UBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.