Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.94% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using an expanded genetic code technology platform to discover and develop Engineered Precision Biologics. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Ambrx Biopharma alerts:

NYSE AMAM remained flat at $$11.41 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,700. Ambrx Biopharma has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $22.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAM. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $640,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $784,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,176,000.

Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ambrx Biopharma (AMAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ambrx Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambrx Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.