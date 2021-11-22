Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Amcor has a dividend payout ratio of 60.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Amcor to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.90 on Monday. Amcor has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $12.92. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average is $11.96.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMCR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.91.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $106,850.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,888,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $8,373,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 396,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,928.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 970,864 shares of company stock worth $12,208,430 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amcor stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,015,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,568 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Amcor worth $46,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

