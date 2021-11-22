Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Receives $12.91 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.91.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $3,726,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $8,373,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,766 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,928.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 970,864 shares of company stock valued at $12,208,430 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 363.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 441.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMCR opened at $11.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Amcor has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.33%.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

