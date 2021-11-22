American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,403 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,007 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 150.6% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 70,946 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 42,632 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth $407,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,025,438 shares of the airline’s stock worth $21,750,000 after acquiring an additional 26,409 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth $736,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth $244,000. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $19.28 on Monday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.01.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($5.54) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 183.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

