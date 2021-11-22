American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,403 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,007 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,995,884 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,420,983,000 after buying an additional 1,023,558 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,508,310 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $95,622,000 after purchasing an additional 53,948 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 107.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,908,562 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $82,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,013 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 16.1% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,902,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $61,551,000 after purchasing an additional 402,000 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 17.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,370,391 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $50,276,000 after purchasing an additional 358,066 shares during the period. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAL opened at $19.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.01. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.54) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Redburn Partners started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

