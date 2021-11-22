American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) – KeyCorp increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of American Assets Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Assets Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

AAT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

NYSE:AAT opened at $37.77 on Monday. American Assets Trust has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.85, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.78.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,900,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,092,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,864,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,928,000 after purchasing an additional 457,872 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 654,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,507,000 after acquiring an additional 448,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $15,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 2,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.12 per share, for a total transaction of $82,425.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.85 per share, with a total value of $378,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 53,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,049,413. Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.69%.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

