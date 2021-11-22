American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

NYSE AEO opened at $26.93 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.10. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,804 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $19,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cfra cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.81.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.