American Tower (NYSE:AMT) PT Lowered to $285.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $305.00 to $285.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMT. Truist upped their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Argus upped their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $297.71.

Get American Tower alerts:

NYSE AMT opened at $260.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $276.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.40. American Tower has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.27%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,366.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,705 shares of company stock worth $476,767 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,877,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,015,000 after acquiring an additional 130,838 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.2% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth about $154,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth about $7,172,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in American Tower by 46.8% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 12,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.