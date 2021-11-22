Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Americas Gold And Silver Corporation is a metal producer. It is engaged in the exploration, development, operation and acquisition of precious metal properties. The company’s properties consist of San Rafael mine in Mexico and the Galena Complex in Idaho, USA. Americas Gold And Silver Corporation, formerly known as Americas Silver Corporation, is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on USAS. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Americas Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Americas Silver from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Americas Silver from $2.10 to $1.60 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1.50 price objective (down from $2.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.16.

Shares of Americas Silver stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. Americas Silver has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $147.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 342.53% and a negative return on equity of 42.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Americas Silver will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USAS. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 22.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,577,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,183 shares in the last quarter. Merk Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 24.5% in the first quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 4,601,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after acquiring an additional 905,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 19.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,005,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 827,546 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the third quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the second quarter worth approximately $320,000. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

