AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Sets New 12-Month High at $143.44

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $143.44 and last traded at $142.67, with a volume of 4814 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $142.48.

Several research firms recently commented on AME. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.43.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.05%.

In related news, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $255,703.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $710,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,262 shares of company stock valued at $22,511,846. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in AMETEK by 1.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 5.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 5.5% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK Company Profile (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

