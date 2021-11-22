AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Short Interest Down 17.4% in October

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 933,800 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the October 14th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 449,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:AMN traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.66. 15,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,437. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.68. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $58.48 and a twelve month high of $124.62. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $877.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total transaction of $223,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,183.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $113,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMN. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

