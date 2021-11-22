ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Short Interest Down 17.6% in October

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the October 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AMS stock opened at $9.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. AMS has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMSSY shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMS has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ams AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets.

