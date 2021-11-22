Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,268,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,383,242,000 after acquiring an additional 113,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,079,435,000 after acquiring an additional 340,386 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,746,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,194,396,000 after acquiring an additional 168,483 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,774,307,000 after acquiring an additional 953,893 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $989,273,000 after acquiring an additional 127,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock opened at $188.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.17. The stock has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.84 and a fifty-two week high of $190.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,960. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.50.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

