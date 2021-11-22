Analysts Anticipate CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) will report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CarLotz’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.25). CarLotz posted earnings per share of ($1.30) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 87.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.68). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CarLotz.

Get CarLotz alerts:

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $68.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.22 million. CarLotz had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOTZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CarLotz in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research lowered shares of CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair lowered shares of CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of CarLotz by 21.1% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CarLotz by 27.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CarLotz by 7.0% in the second quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 83,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of CarLotz by 23.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.66% of the company’s stock.

LOTZ traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $3.11. 49,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,876,563. The firm has a market cap of $354.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.17. CarLotz has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarLotz (LOTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.