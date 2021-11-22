Analysts Anticipate First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.28. First Internet Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $5.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INBK. Craig Hallum raised their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.87. 175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.35. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.45 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The firm has a market cap of $442.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.12%.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

