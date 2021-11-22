Analysts Anticipate First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.28. First Internet Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.
On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $5.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Internet Bancorp.
First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.
First Internet Bancorp stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.87. 175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.35. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.45 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The firm has a market cap of $442.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.82.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.12%.
First Internet Bancorp Company Profile
First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.
