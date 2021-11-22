Analysts Anticipate Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to Announce $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Holly Energy Partners reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $122.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.37 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 43.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HEP. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

NYSE HEP opened at $17.15 on Friday. Holly Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.99%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 35.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $212,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Holly Energy Partners (HEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP)

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.