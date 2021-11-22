Analysts Anticipate Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to Announce $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Holly Energy Partners reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Holly Energy Partners.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $122.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.37 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 43.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HEP. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

NYSE HEP opened at $17.15 on Friday. Holly Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.99%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 35.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $212,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Holly Energy Partners (HEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.