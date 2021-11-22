Analysts Anticipate Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $152.83 Million

Brokerages expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to report sales of $152.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nautilus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $155.20 million and the lowest is $150.70 million. Nautilus posted sales of $189.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year sales of $623.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $613.70 million to $628.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $593.57 million, with estimates ranging from $522.50 million to $643.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Nautilus had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share.

NLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nautilus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.08.

NYSE NLS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.24. 35,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,491. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $225.71 million, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.58. Nautilus has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $31.38.

In related news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $874,685.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,019 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,759.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Nautilus by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Nautilus by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Nautilus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

