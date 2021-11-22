Analysts Anticipate TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $786.60 Million

Equities analysts expect TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) to report sales of $786.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TEGNA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $780.20 million to $793.00 million. TEGNA posted sales of $937.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that TEGNA will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TEGNA.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.88 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 27.31%. TEGNA’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered shares of TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of TGNA opened at $21.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. TEGNA has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TEGNA by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 34,221 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 29.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 697,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after buying an additional 160,599 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 179.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in TEGNA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 125,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

