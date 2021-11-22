Analysts Anticipate Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to Post $1.95 EPS

Brokerages predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) will announce $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.87 and the highest is $2.01. Texas Instruments reported earnings per share of $1.80 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full year earnings of $7.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.86 to $7.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.92 to $8.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $195.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $155.14 and a 1-year high of $202.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

In related news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $639,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $455,000. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.0% during the third quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.3% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 258,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,635,000 after buying an additional 17,594 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

