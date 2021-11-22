Analysts Anticipate Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Upwork’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.04). Upwork reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 600%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Upwork will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Upwork.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on UPWK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.55.

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $41.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.83. Upwork has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -163.84 and a beta of 1.86.

In related news, insider Thomas Layton sold 99,220 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $4,987,789.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $326,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,345.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,150 shares of company stock worth $12,128,144 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $8,493,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Upwork by 314.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 38,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upwork (UPWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.