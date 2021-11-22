Analysts Expect Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ:HLTH) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ:HLTH) to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cue Health’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Health will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cue Health.

Shares of Cue Health stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,731. Cue Health has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $22.55.

Cue Health Inc is a health technology company. It offers individuals, enterprises, government agencies and healthcare provides access to lab-quality diagnostic testing at home, at work or at the point-of-care, all in a device. Cue Health Inc is headquartered in San Diego.

