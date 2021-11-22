Analysts Expect FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) to Post $1.16 EPS

Brokerages predict that FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) will report earnings of $1.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for FirstCash’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.11. FirstCash reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCFS. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FirstCash in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

FCFS stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.57. 10,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,921. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.04. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $54.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 38.34%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 2.9% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 16.4% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

