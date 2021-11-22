Analysts Expect Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will post $0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. Highwoods Properties posted earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.70 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other Highwoods Properties news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $761,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 176.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 338.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 165.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 361.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 345.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $45.51 on Friday. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $36.60 and a 1-year high of $48.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.57. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 77.82%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

