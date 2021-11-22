Analysts Expect IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IDACORP’s earnings. IDACORP posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDACORP will report full-year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IDACORP.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 23.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 7.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

IDA opened at $108.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.10. IDACORP has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $110.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.73%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDACORP (IDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.