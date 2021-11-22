Analysts Expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.18 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) will announce $63.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.70 million. Limelight Networks posted sales of $55.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year sales of $217.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $217.20 million to $218.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $240.09 million, with estimates ranging from $236.65 million to $242.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.39 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 27.43% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LLNW shares. Raymond James began coverage on Limelight Networks in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.88.

Limelight Networks stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.02. The stock had a trading volume of 27,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,732. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Limelight Networks has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.61.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

