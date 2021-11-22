Analysts Expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) to Post $0.65 EPS

Brokerages expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) to announce earnings per share of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. MGM Growth Properties reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MGM Growth Properties.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MGP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Growth Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.55.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 134.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 16,380 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 30.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 237,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,104,000 after purchasing an additional 55,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGP stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $38.09. The stock had a trading volume of 24,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,738. MGM Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $43.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a current ratio of 9.19. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.08%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Read More: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGM Growth Properties (MGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.