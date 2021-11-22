Analysts Expect Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $338.98 Million

Brokerages forecast that Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) will post $338.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Premier’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $291.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $354.70 million. Premier posted sales of $422.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Premier had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 15.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PINC shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Premier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In other Premier news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $106,077.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $593,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 225.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,637,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,412 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 53.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,302,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,690,000 after buying an additional 1,496,843 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Premier in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,768,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 822.8% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,126,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,671,000 after buying an additional 1,004,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 15.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,456,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,255,000 after buying an additional 854,141 shares in the last quarter. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PINC traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.79. 358,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,693. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.84. Premier has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

