Analysts Expect Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) to Announce $0.64 EPS

Analysts expect Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) to report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Teekay LNG Partners reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Teekay LNG Partners.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 40.35%. The firm had revenue of $146.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Teekay LNG Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the third quarter worth about $161,000. 20.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TGP opened at $16.88 on Monday. Teekay LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This is an increase from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 46.94%.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

