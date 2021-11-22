Analysts Expect U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). U.S. Well Services reported earnings of ($1.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full-year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Well Services.

Get U.S. Well Services alerts:

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:USWS traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $1.72. 15,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,342. U.S. Well Services has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $11.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services during the first quarter valued at $59,000.

About U.S. Well Services

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Well Services (USWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.