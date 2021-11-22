Analysts Expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) to Post $0.19 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) will report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Xenia Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 179.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

In related news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $61,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,956,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,064,000 after buying an additional 281,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,989,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,175,000 after buying an additional 94,379 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,641,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,479,000 after buying an additional 536,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,379,000 after buying an additional 65,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,664,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,533,000 after purchasing an additional 15,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

XHR opened at $17.21 on Monday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 1.55.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

