Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Brooks Automation (BRKS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ: BRKS) in the last few weeks:

11/17/2021 – Brooks Automation was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Brooks Automation is a leading worldwide provider of automation, vacuum, and instrumentation solutions for multiple markets including semiconductor manufacturing, life sciences, and clean energy. Their technologies, engineering competencies, and global service capabilities provide customers speed to market, and ensure high uptime and rapid response, which equate to superior value in their mission-critical controlled environments. Since 1978, they have been a leading partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing market and through product development initiatives and strategic business acquisitions; they have expanded their reach to meet the needs of customers in the life sciences industry, analytical & research markets, and clean energy solutions. “

11/17/2021 – Brooks Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $130.00 to $137.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Brooks Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $146.00 to $132.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Brooks Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $134.00 to $149.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Brooks Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $139.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Brooks Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Brooks Automation had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $130.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Brooks Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $121.00 to $139.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

BRKS opened at $119.53 on Monday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.22 and a beta of 1.77.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

In other Brooks Automation news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,388 shares of company stock worth $11,549,232 in the last 90 days. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 44,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 14,040 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,700,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

