Analysts Set Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Price Target at $14.17

Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on ERF. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of ERF opened at $9.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $10.77.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $359.21 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 41.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s payout ratio is -23.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Enerplus by 8.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,174,496 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,396,000 after buying an additional 259,054 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Enerplus by 75.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 359,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 154,879 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Enerplus by 21.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,544,499 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after buying an additional 269,278 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Enerplus by 237.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,930 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after buying an additional 643,976 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Enerplus by 175.0% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,325,792 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,609,000 after buying an additional 843,700 shares during the period. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.