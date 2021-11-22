Analysts Set Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Target Price at $86.23

Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.23.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 758.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMED opened at $66.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.02. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $56.76 and a twelve month high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $229.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.28 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

