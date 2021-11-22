Analysts Set Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) PT at $33.50

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.86.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PECO. Mizuho began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.44. The stock had a trading volume of 849 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,267. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.42.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.34). Equities research analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Real Estate Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,539,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,754,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,549,000. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. 12.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.