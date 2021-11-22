Analysts Set Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) PT at $66.00

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Viasat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Viasat alerts:

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $48.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.71, a PEG ratio of 77.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Viasat has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $68.76.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.25 million. Viasat had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viasat will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Johnson bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.05 per share, for a total transaction of $66,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $1,384,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 33,487 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Viasat by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 126,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Viasat by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 640,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,250,000 after acquiring an additional 36,831 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viasat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Viasat by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.