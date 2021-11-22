Analysts Set W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Target Price at $87.00

Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on WPC. Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $77.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.66 and a 200-day moving average of $77.02. W. P. Carey has a 1 year low of $65.75 and a 1 year high of $82.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 0.71.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,150,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,876,713,000 after acquiring an additional 355,673 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,324,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,106,000 after purchasing an additional 380,117 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,702,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,902,000 after purchasing an additional 763,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,996,000 after purchasing an additional 146,530 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,382,000 after purchasing an additional 58,324 shares during the period. 57.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

