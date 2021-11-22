Analyzing CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) and Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY)

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) and Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

Get CSP alerts:

This table compares CSP and Reinvent Technology Partners Y’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSP -0.26% -0.45% -0.25% Reinvent Technology Partners Y N/A N/A N/A

25.6% of CSP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of Reinvent Technology Partners Y shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of CSP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CSP and Reinvent Technology Partners Y’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSP $61.79 million 0.61 -$1.45 million ($0.03) -286.90 Reinvent Technology Partners Y N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Reinvent Technology Partners Y has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CSP.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CSP and Reinvent Technology Partners Y, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSP 0 0 0 0 N/A Reinvent Technology Partners Y 0 0 1 0 3.00

Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.18%. Given Reinvent Technology Partners Y’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Reinvent Technology Partners Y is more favorable than CSP.

Summary

Reinvent Technology Partners Y beats CSP on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CSP

CSP, Inc. engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions and cluster computer systems. It operates through the following segments: High Performance Products and Technology Solutions. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require specialized cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products. The Technology Solutions segment focuses on value added reseller integrated solutions including third party hardware, software and technical computer-related consulting, and managed services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

About Reinvent Technology Partners Y

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.