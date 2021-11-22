Analyzing Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) and AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF)

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) and AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nuance Communications and AppFolio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuance Communications 0 3 3 0 2.50 AppFolio 1 1 0 0 1.50

Nuance Communications presently has a consensus price target of $58.60, indicating a potential upside of 6.06%. AppFolio has a consensus price target of $118.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.44%. Given Nuance Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nuance Communications is more favorable than AppFolio.

Risk & Volatility

Nuance Communications has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppFolio has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nuance Communications and AppFolio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuance Communications $1.48 billion 11.75 $21.40 million ($0.13) -425.00 AppFolio $310.06 million 13.86 $158.40 million $0.06 2,066.67

AppFolio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nuance Communications. Nuance Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AppFolio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.1% of Nuance Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of AppFolio shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Nuance Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.0% of AppFolio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nuance Communications and AppFolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuance Communications -2.82% 9.04% 3.20% AppFolio 0.55% 0.64% 0.47%

Summary

Nuance Communications beats AppFolio on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc. is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other. The Healthcare segment improves clinical documentation, improve quality of care, minimize physician burnout, integrate quality measures, and aid reimbursement. The Enterprise segment engages in multi-channel access to customer service from the businesses they interact with is driving demand for AI-powered omni-channel engagement solutions. The other segment includes SRS and Devices businesses. The company was founded in March 1992 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase. The company was founded by Brian Donahoo, Klaus Schauser and Jonathan Walker in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.