Analyzing Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) & 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS)

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) and 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Quantum-Si alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Quantum-Si and 908 Devices, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantum-Si 0 0 1 0 3.00 908 Devices 0 0 4 0 3.00

Quantum-Si presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.50%. 908 Devices has a consensus price target of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 162.75%. Given 908 Devices’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 908 Devices is more favorable than Quantum-Si.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quantum-Si and 908 Devices’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum-Si N/A N/A -$3.59 million N/A N/A 908 Devices $26.89 million 26.85 -$12.82 million ($2.16) -11.98

Quantum-Si has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 908 Devices.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.5% of 908 Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.1% of 908 Devices shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Quantum-Si and 908 Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum-Si N/A N/A N/A 908 Devices -90.18% -17.50% -13.36%

Summary

908 Devices beats Quantum-Si on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quantum-Si

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut. Quantum-Si incorporated operates as a subsidiary of 4Catalyzer Corporation.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc. develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. Its products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis. 908 Devices Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum-Si Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum-Si and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.