Analyzing Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) and Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) and Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sound Financial Bancorp and Citizens Community Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sound Financial Bancorp $42.38 million 2.59 $8.94 million $4.10 10.24 Citizens Community Bancorp $82.97 million 1.73 $12.73 million $1.73 7.92

Citizens Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Sound Financial Bancorp. Citizens Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sound Financial Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sound Financial Bancorp and Citizens Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sound Financial Bancorp 24.78% 12.17% 1.18% Citizens Community Bancorp 23.48% 11.66% 1.11%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.3% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Sound Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Community Bancorp has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sound Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Citizens Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Sound Financial Bancorp pays out 16.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens Community Bancorp pays out 13.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sound Financial Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Citizens Community Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Citizens Community Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp and Citizens Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sound Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Citizens Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Sound Financial Bancorp beats Citizens Community Bancorp on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It involves in attracting retail and commercial deposits from the general public and local governments and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, commercial and multifamily real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

