Analyzing TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) & FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC)

TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) and FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TAAT Global Alternatives and FOMO’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TAAT Global Alternatives $130,000.00 1,864.88 -$8.31 million N/A N/A FOMO $90,000.00 78.74 -$1.64 million N/A N/A

FOMO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TAAT Global Alternatives.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of FOMO shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of FOMO shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TAAT Global Alternatives and FOMO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TAAT Global Alternatives 0 0 1 0 3.00 FOMO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

TAAT Global Alternatives has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FOMO has a beta of 7.26, suggesting that its stock price is 626% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TAAT Global Alternatives and FOMO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TAAT Global Alternatives -1,356.50% -195.44% -167.90% FOMO -736.26% -453.37% -143.41%

Summary

FOMO beats TAAT Global Alternatives on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

TAAT Global Alternatives Company Profile

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. is an early-stage life sciences company. It focuses on hemp and the association with health and fitness. Its product portfolio includes Hemp cigarettes. The company was founded on June 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

FOMO Company Profile

FOMO Corp. is a development stage company, which imports, markets and sells electric vehicles. Its technologies include alternative renewable fuels, hybrid electric vehicles, graphene lithium batteries and carbon fiber vehicles. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

