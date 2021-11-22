Analyzing Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) & Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF)

Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) and Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Battle North Gold has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westwater Resources has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

11.0% of Westwater Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Westwater Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Battle North Gold and Westwater Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Battle North Gold N/A N/A -$15.90 million N/A N/A Westwater Resources N/A N/A -$23.57 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Battle North Gold and Westwater Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Battle North Gold 1 0 2 0 2.33 Westwater Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Battle North Gold presently has a consensus price target of $2.95, suggesting a potential upside of 34.70%. Given Battle North Gold’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Battle North Gold is more favorable than Westwater Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Battle North Gold and Westwater Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Battle North Gold N/A -83.80% -42.62% Westwater Resources N/A -18.76% -17.84%

Battle North Gold Company Profile

Battle North Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada and the United States. Its flagship project is the Bateman Gold Project located in the Red Lake gold district in Ontario, Canada. The company also holds approximately 282 square kilometers of mineral claims in the Red Lake area; and owns a gold exploration project on the Long Canyon gold trend near the Nevada-Utah border in the United States. The company was formerly known as Rubicon Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Battle North Gold Corporation in July 2020. Battle North Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Westwater Resources Company Profile

Westwater Resources, Inc. is an explorer and developer of mineral resources. It is focused on developing a battery graphite business in the state of Alabama. The firm’s battery-materials projects include the Coosa Graphite and its associated Coosa Graphite Deposits located in east-central Alabama. The company was founded by Raymond Larson in 1977 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

