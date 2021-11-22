Analyzing Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) and Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) and Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Zymergen alerts:

This table compares Zymergen and Incyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymergen N/A N/A N/A Incyte 18.35% 22.27% 16.60%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zymergen and Incyte, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymergen 4 4 0 0 1.50 Incyte 1 4 7 0 2.50

Zymergen currently has a consensus price target of $9.58, indicating a potential upside of 11.82%. Incyte has a consensus price target of $88.30, indicating a potential upside of 36.88%. Given Incyte’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Incyte is more favorable than Zymergen.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zymergen and Incyte’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymergen N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Incyte $2.67 billion 5.34 -$295.70 million $2.41 26.77

Zymergen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Incyte.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.0% of Zymergen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of Incyte shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Incyte shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Incyte beats Zymergen on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zymergen Company Profile

Zymergen Inc. designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals. Zymergen's platform is used to discover novel molecules used to enable unique material properties. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Emeryville, California.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib). The company was founded by Roy A. Whitfield in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Receive News & Ratings for Zymergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.